Hello to all, especially those who sing Stevie Wonder’s version of “Happy Birthday,” which was written in support of the national Dr. Martin Luther King holiday. Later this month I will celebrate my 50th birthday. I do not know how this happened. In spirit, I feel as spry as I was in my 30s, but increasingly my back feels like it’s weeks away from collecting Social Security.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 23 DAYS AGO