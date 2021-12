To Live and Die in Alabama, the latest film in the New York Times Presents docuseries, will premiere on FX and Hulu on December 3 at 10 p.m. ET, it was announced today. The film from director-producer Matt Kay examines the aftermath of the killing of three police officers in a shootout at an Alabama drug house. One man, Nathanial Woods, was sentenced to death for the shootings, even though he was never accused of even touching the murder weapon. The doc will examine Woods’ case in full, including allegations of police misconduct that were never raised in his trial. It will feature original...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO