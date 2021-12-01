ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Spider-Man: No Way Home Look Reveals a Spider-Man in Trouble

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Octopus is back and has Spider-Man in his clutches in a new image from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The image, released as part of Fandango's holiday movie preview, shows Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) with Spidey (Tom Holland), still in his Iron Spider suit, wrapped in his mechanical arms. Molina's Doctor...

comicbook.com

411mania.com

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Filming is complete on Marvel’s Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania. Director Peyton Reed posted to Twitter to announce that principal photography on the third Ant-Man film had been completed in the UK. The film, like all Marvel films, will likely end up going through reshoots, though those are not scheduled...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home New Poster Features All the Multiversal Villains

A new poster is out for Spider-Man: No Way Home and the villains are taking over!. A new poster alert is up as Spider-Man: No Way Home gets another and this time, it features all the multiversal villains in one photo: Doc Octopus, the Green Goblin, Sandman, Lizard, and Electro are all present which means that five out of the Sinister six are on it plus Peter Parker, Doctor Strange, and MJ in the middle.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Spot Offers More Multiverse Hints

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Spot Offers More Multiverse Hints. With just over three weeks left until Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters, Sony and Marvel are still keeping a lid on those pesky rumors about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s return to the franchise. Regardless, this isn’t keeping the studios from releasing new TV spots that all but confirm the appearance of multiple Spider-Men. And the film’s latest promo is no different. Check it out for yourself below.
MOVIES
wccftech.com

Spider-Man Remastered Getting A Pair of Slick New Suits from Spider-Man: No Way Home Movie

Marvel’s Spider-Man may be over three years old, but Insomniac isn’t done updating the game just yet. The latest Tom-Holland-starring Spidey flick, Spider-Man: No Way Home, arrives later this month, and as a tie-in Spider-Man Remastered will be getting two outfits – the high-tech “Integrated” and sleek “Black and Gold” suits. You can grab a quick peek at them, below.
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home CCXP Worlds villains panel offers new look at Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin

It was certainly a busy day for Sony at yesterday’s CCXP Worlds virtual convention. Not only did the studio unveil an extended clip from Morbius featuring Jared Leto’s transformation into the Living Vampire, but we also got a first look trailer for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follow-up Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) along with one other treat for Marvel fans – a Spider-Man: No Way Home Villains panel which sees Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx discussing their upcoming returns as the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and Electro.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Character Posters Officially Released

Spider-Man: No Way Home just gave fans another look at the big villains in the film with new character posters. A recent leak saw other versions of these images circulating on social media, but now the United States audience gets their own versions. In the three posters, Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and Electro face off against Spider-Man. (Which version of the Web-Slinger sits behind those masks is up for debate…) But you can clearly see some of the de-aging technology at work with Alfred Molina's scientist. Jamie Foxx's version of Max Dillon looks like he has been adjusted as well. Goblin's face isn't shown, but they're probably saving that reveal for the full film. With these posters out in the open, a lot of people are realizing some of the small changes to these villains. (Anyone want to speculate about that Arc Reactor hanging out on Electro?) Check out the finished product for yourself right here!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Posts Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Meme & Fans Are Losing It

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland is leaning into the fans' obsession with a Spider-Verse-style live-action crossover. The actor took to social media last night to share a meme featuring Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man...and as you might expect, fans who are desperate for confirmation that Maguire will appear in the upcoming film are almost unreasonably excited about it. The meme has nothing to do with No Way Home, other than the fact that Holland is promoting ticket presales with it, but that hasn't stopped some from assuming it has a deeper meaning than is immediately visible on its face.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel in the Works with Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is staying in the Marvel fold, with the filmmaker signing an overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. The deal allows him to produce projects for television for both. Cretton is also developing a sequel to Shang-Chi, the well-regarded superhero movie that debuted in September and starred Simu Liu. Cretton will return to write and direct the sequel and is also working on a new Marvel Cinematic Universe series for Disney+ as part of his overall deal. Shang-Chi stands as the highest-grossing domestic film of 2021, with $224.5...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Ant-Man 3 leak gives us our first look at Marvel’s next scary villain

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end After a year of MCU Phase 4 stories, it’s clear that Marvel could have done a much better job with the Infinity Saga villains. We needed more than a decade and 20 movies to finally get to Thanos (Josh Brolin). And then we lost Thanos twice in the same film, with Marvel killing two variants of this iconic MCU villain. Comparatively, Phase 4 throws several big villains at us right from the get-go. They’re not just terrifying, they’re bigger and badder than Thanos ever was. The Avengers...
MOVIES
Deadline

Tom Holland Says He’s Portraying Fred Astaire In Upcoming Feature Biopic

Tom Holland will be trading his webbed Spider-Man suit for a pair of dancing shoes to portray Fred Astaire in a new biopic from Sony, the English actor revealed. According to sources, deals for the project are still being finalized. Sony declined to comment. “Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire,” Holland told the AP while promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home in London on Sunday. “The script came in a week ago; I haven’t read it yet. They haven’t given it to me. I know Amy Pascal has the script. She Facetimed me earlier when I was in the bath and we had...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 Lego leak spoils a major villain

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals you can get right now Doctor Strange 2 is undergoing extensive reshoots, with a recent report saying that the crew will be working around the clock through Christmas. Marvel supposedly needed to fix the storyline and add a few more cameos. That’s why the studio postponed Multiverse of Madness to early May 2022. The release date delay will not impact merchandising for the sequel, and we’ve already started seeing some toy leaks that are quite revealing. The latest one comes in the form of a Doctor Strange 2 Lego set that delivers a...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Possible First Look at Kang Revealed

A social media post from a member of the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stunt team seems to have given fans their first look at Kang the Conqueror, the Avengers villain from the comics who is widely expected to succeed Thanos as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new "big bad." Ace Ruele, who worked on Marvel's Eternals, shared a photo of his stunt team t-shirt -- and it features a broken Ant-Man mask with a shadowy figure reflected in the shiny metal. That figure appears to bear a resemblance to a comics-accurate version of Kang, and so fans who have seen the image are already starting to freak out.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Scarlett Johansson Is Making Another Marvel Movie, But It's Not Related To Black Widow

Following the settlement of her lawsuit against Disney/Marvel over Black Widow, it's now been revealed that Scarlett Johansson is making another film with Marvel. But it's not connected to Black Widow. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said during an event where Johansson received the American Cinematheque Award that she is working on a "top secret Marvel Studios project."
MOVIES

