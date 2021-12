The Michigan attorney general has offered to investigate the events leading up to the shooting last week that took the lives of four high school students. “We have reached out to the attorney for the Oxford Community School District and have offered the services of the Michigan [Department] of Attorney General to conduct a full and comprehensive review” of the shooting “and the events leading up to it,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said Sunday morning on Twitter.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO