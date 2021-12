A woman in San Francisco, who was arrested for 120 alleged shoplifting incidents and released on zero bail, is back behind bars after allegedly stealing again. Police apprehended Aziza Graves, 41, on Dec. 4 at the Westfield San Francisco Centre mall and was charged with one count of petty theft. There were also three local warrants for her arrest and one warrant in El Dorado County, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO