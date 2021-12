INDIANAPOLIS – Tom Brady is doing something a few Indianapolis Colts have absolutely no interest in replicating. He’s still playing football at 44. Brady’s one of two 40-something players in today’s NFL – Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth checks in at 40 – and one of four non-kickers in league history to step on the field at that advanced age. It’s five if you include kicker/quarterback George Blanda, who walked away at 48.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO