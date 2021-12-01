Birmingham named one of the best places in the world to visit in 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spirit Airlines is giving Delaware Valley travelers some new flight options. The airlines announced seven new destinations from Philadelphia on Tuesday.
New domestic flights include New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, and Oakland.
We’re turning the skies yellow in the #CityofBrotherlyLove! 💛✈️.#TravelTuesday ALERT: We’re unveiling 7x new non-stop routes from @PHLAirport for #Philly travelers in 2022! READ MORE: https://t.co/GdktuCQUOy pic.twitter.com/2XcOozwU1x
— Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) December 7, 2021
Travelers can also book international flights to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, Montego Bay in Jamaica, and Aguadilla in Puerto Rico.
The flights will begin next year.
