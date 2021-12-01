ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham named one of the best places in the world to visit in 2022

By Bob Carlton
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Conde Nast Traveler magazine has named the Magic City one of “The Best 22 Places to Go in 2022.”. Not just one of the best places to visit in the South. One of the 22 best places to visit in the world. (Fittingly, the world will come to Birmingham...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

