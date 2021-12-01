Birmingham named one of the best places in the world to visit in 2022

If you live in Miami, you don’t have to travel far to sip (or swill) a cocktail from one of the best 50 bars in the world. On Tuesday at an awards show in London, Café La Trova in Little Havana was named one of The World’s 50 Best Bars. The coveted annual ranking, which was first awarded in 2009, celebrates the best cocktail spots around the globe, as voted for by 600 drinks experts.

