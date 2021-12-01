ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

Grant program will help Ontario County tourism businesses affected by pandemic

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago

Ontario County Economic Development Corporation and Finger Lakes Visitors Connection have established a grant program for tourism businesses that have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Visit Ontario COVID Relief program will provide grants to small businesses to create new jobs, restore positions that have been cut or save jobs that are in danger. The money is part of a million dollars in Community Development Block Grant funds made available to the county under the federal CARES Act.

Ontario County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director, Michael Manikowski said, “Tourism and hospitality businesses are an important part of Ontario County’s economy. Pre-pandemic, the industry supported 4,829 full-time jobs and generated $207 million in traveler spending annually. Now, they need our help in restoring and creating new jobs to get back to – and hopefully exceed – these numbers. That’s why we created this fund. And we are proud being one of the first counties in New York State to do so.”

Finger Lakes Visitors Connection President & CEO, Valerie Knoblauch said, “Tourism and hospitality has been one of the hardest hit industries by the COVID-19 pandemic. From the beginning, Finger Lakes Visitors Connection looked for opportunities to support Ontario County’s small businesses. The “Visit Ontario County COVID Relief Program” is another way we can help our residents and businesses get back on their feet and provide the high-quality experience Ontario County visitors have come to know and love.”

The “Visit Ontario County COVID Relief Program” will provide grants to eligible businesses to support customer and staff safety, improve, and expand business operations, and improve business resiliency. Additional information about the Program, including eligibility details and community meetings, is available at: https://www.ontariocountyny.gov/1985/Hospitality-and-Tourism-COVID-19-Relief-

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Leaders from Ontario County, Thompson Hospital call on public to get boosted: 74% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated

Health officials in Ontario County are calling on residents to get boosted against COVID-19. Since the Thanksgiving holiday, Ontario County and surrounding areas have seen a surge in the number of people both testing positive for COVID-19 and requiring hospitalization. Avoid a hospitalization by getting the COVID-19 vaccine series and booster dose now.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

New law lowers age requirement for Class A license

The trucking industry is one of those hit by labor shortages. A new bill signed into law by Governor Hochul aims to make it easier to attract and train new drivers. State Senator Pam Helming announced the bill will now allow 18 to 20 year olds to obtain a Class A commercial driver’s license in order to drive tractor trailers.
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Federal money will help homeowners affected by COVID-19

The state is getting $539 million dollars from the federal government to help homeowners who have had difficulty paying their bills during the COVID pandemic. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Monday. The money comes from the Treasury Department’s Homeowner Assistance Fund. Applicants must have a household income below 100% of the median in their area, and must be at least 30 days behind on payments for their primary residence. The money can be used for mortgage, property tax or water and sewer bills.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ontario County, NY
Business
Ontario County, NY
Health
Ontario County, NY
Government
County
Ontario County, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Group homes hit hard by staffing crisis

The medical staffing shortage is hitting group homes for the developmentally disable especially hard. CNY Central quotes the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities as saying state-run group homes have lost 259 employees since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The state has temporarily suspended nine group homes. The cause of the problem is that wages aren’t high enough, according to AccessCNY Executive Director Paul Joslyn. He says when the state minimum wage increased two years ago, the state didn’t provide group home operators more money to keep up.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Pandemic#Program
FingerLakes1.com

Environmental groups request injunction against Greenidge

A request for a preliminary injunction has been filed against Greenidge Generation in an effort to halt the planned expansion of their Dresden power plant for cryptocurrency mining. A release from Seneca Lake Guardian and several other environmental groups opposed to the expansion says concrete footers are being poured despite...
DRESDEN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

One opt out, one opt in for both Skaneateles and Corning

One yes and 0ne no in Skaneateles and Corning. The Citizen and WENY-TV report both communities agreed to allow retail marijuana sales, but both opted out of the opportunity to allow on site consumption. Under New York’s marijuana legalization law, municipalities have until the end of the month to opt out of sales, on site consumption or both. In Skaneateles, Councilor Kevin McCormack made a motion for a local law to ban retail sales but it did not receive a second. The unanimous vote not to allow on site consumption was met with criticism from members of the public, 20 of whom spoke at the meeting.
CORNING, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva General earns laboratory accreditation

Geneva General Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Laboratory Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. Geneva General Hospital underwent a...
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Power outages in the Finger Lakes

As of 8:30 this morning, over 120 NYSEG customers in Seneca County are without power. Almost all of them are in the town of Junius, with scattered outages in the towns of Waterloo, Fayette and Galen. There are 19 customers without power in Cayuga County, 22 in Ontario County, 42 in Wayne, 29 in Yates and 14 in Steuben County. RG & E reports one customer without power in Wayne County.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy