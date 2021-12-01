Former State Department employee sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, M. Rhett DeHart, announced on Wednesday that former State Department employee, Roudy Pierre-Louis was sentenced to more than a year in federal prison following a guilty plea after embezzling over $150,000 in a wire fraud scheme.

According to officials, Pierre-Louis (49) submitted fraudulent cash advance vouchers and documents in the names of Haitian Nationals with forged signatures of requesting and approving Department of Defense (DoD) supervisors.

DoD released cash funds to Pierre-Louis, unaware of the fraudulent documents, which were reimbursed. Between 2015 to August 2018, at least $156,950 was embezzled by Pierre-Louis in his wire fraud scheme.

Pierre-Louis formerly worked for the Embassy of Haiti as a budget analyst for the Security Coordination Office where he managed the accounting for DoD associated with SCO.

U.S. District Judge Richard M. Gergel sentenced Pierre-Louis to one year and one day in federal prison, followed by three-year court-ordered supervision.

