ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Chris Cuomo Addresses 'Embarrassing' Suspension From CNN: 'I Understand It'

By Rebecca Iannucci
TVLine
TVLine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jexX2_0dBNKNtV00

Hours after he was indefinitely suspended by CNN, journalist Chris Cuomo has reacted to the disciplinary move, calling it an “embarrassing” moment.

“Quick note about the obvious. I’ve been suspended from CNN,” Cuomo began Wednesday at the top of his SiriusXM show, Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo . “It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing, but I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did.

“I’ve apologized in the past. I mean it,” he continued. “It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues, and do anything but help. I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process. So I’m not going to talk about this anymore than that. So for right now, let’s just get after it, and there’s plenty to do on that score.” (The full audio is embedded above.)

Cuomo’s suspension came down on Tuesday , one day after the release of documents by the New York Attorney General’s office that indicated Cuomo used his journalistic sources to gather information on the women accusing his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment. According to the documents, Chris also offered to help the governor’s office prepare its defense and dictated statements for the then-governor to use.

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement to Variety on Tuesday. “The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

It was in May that The Washington Post first reported on Chris’ involvement with his brother’s harassment scandal, revealing that the CNN anchor had participated in strategy calls with Andrew and senior members of his staff regarding how the onetime governor should respond to allegations against him. Though CNN opted not to discipline Chris at that time, the network acknowledged in a statement that “it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the governor’s staff,” and Chris said in an on-air apology that “it will not happen again.”

A subsequent August report by The Washington Post said Andrew was still privately conferring with Chris about the allegations, which sparked a fresh wave of criticism against Chris and CNN. Andrew announced his resignation as governor on Aug. 10, and days later, Chris told his Cuomo Prime Time viewers that although he did urge his brother to resign “when the time came,” he “never misled anyone about the information I was delivering or not delivering on this program.”

Separate from the controversy surrounding his brother, Chris was also named in a sexual harassment allegation in September, when veteran TV journalist Shelley Ross claimed that he had groped her buttocks during a going-away party for an ABC colleague in 2005. Shortly after the incident, Chris had emailed Ross with an apology for his behavior, and Ross said in her New York Times essay that she did not want Chris to lose his job at CNN as a result of her coming forward. Rather, she was identifying “an opportunity for him and his employer to show what accountability can look like in the MeToo era.”

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Chris Cuomo Fired at CNN, Effective Immediately: 'This Is Not How I Want My Time to End' — Read Statements

After being suspended for his actions in defending his brother Andrew Cuomo from sexual harassment allegations, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has now been fired “effective immediately” by the cable news network. CNN announced the news in a statement on Saturday: “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” Cuomo...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Chris Cuomo Suspended 'Indefinitely, Pending Further Evaluation' by CNN

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been suspended indefinitely by the cable news network in light of new information about how he aided his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, battle sexual harassment allegations that ultimately led to his resignation. The report comes from our sister site Variety, which includes a statement from a CNN spokesperson: “The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense. The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us that he...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Nick Cannon Reveals 5-Month-Old Son Died of Brain Cancer — Watch Video

A devastated Nick Cannon announced Tuesday that he lost his infant son Zen to brain cancer over the weekend. He was five months old. Zen, born June 23, was the youngest of Cannon’s seven children. On his eponymous daytime talk show, the Masked Singer host explained that Zen had been diagnosed with a condition called hydrocephalus — which, per the Mayo Clinic, is “the buildup of fluid in the cavities deep within the brain” — before it was eventually discovered that he had a malignant tumor which required immediate surgery. A shunt was inserted in his head — “a tube that would go...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

CNN put in another awkward position as Don Lemon is dragged into Jussie Smollett trial

Following reports that Chris Cuomo helped his brother with his high-profile sexual harassment scandal, another one of CNN's prime-time anchors faces controversy. Actor Jussie Smollett revealed during his testimony Monday that CNN anchor Don Lemon texted him during the early stages of the Chicago Police Department's investigation into his alleged hate crime hoax.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Andrew Cuomo
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Mess: Behind Jeff Zucker’s Difficult Decisions

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s abrupt termination has thrown a wrench into the cable news channel’s 2022 plans. The channel was originally hoping to leverage Cuomo, who hosted its most-watched nightly program (Cuomo Prime Time) to help it launch CNN+, its forthcoming streaming service. CNN had already found some digital success with Cuomo through a podcast he hosted with Don Lemon called The Handoff, which Apple said last month was the 5th most popular subscription podcast on its platform. The CNN+ launch in turn would lead into parent company WarnerMedia’s merger with Discovery, which staff were hoping would result in renewed investment in...
TV & VIDEOS
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn
New York Post

Chris Cuomo prepping to sue CNN for more than $18M over contract: sources

Fired CNN host Chris Cuomo is set to sue the network if it balks at paying him at least $18 million to cover what’s left on his contract, sources told The Post on Monday. Cuomo, 51, has hired lawyers and is preparing to file the lawsuit over the remainder of the four-year contract he signed last year — after a bitter back-and-forth about what the network knew of his secret efforts to aid his embattled brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said sources familiar with the matter.
ENTERTAINMENT
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

Chris Cuomo Fired By CNN!!!

TMZ is reporting that after CNN initially suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely following the investigation of his brother Andrew which uncovered criminal behavior on his part too, the network just announced Chris’ termination, saying they retained a respected law firm to conduct the independent review of his conduct and in light of it, they found further […]
TV & VIDEOS
MIX 107.9

Attorney: CNN told of harassment claims before Cuomo firing

Chris Cuomo is officially out at CNN. The news channel said in a statement, “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.” He […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

CNN's Brian Stelter on Chris Cuomo firing: He caused 'so many headaches' for CNN, staffers were 'very unhappy'

CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter addressed the firing of its primetime anchor Chris Cuomo. The liberal network issued a statement Saturday evening announcing it had terminated Cuomo "effective immediately," coming just days after he was suspended pending a review of the damning revelations from the New York Attorney General's office about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued brother, ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
fox40jackson.com

Chris Cuomo firing from CNN prompts swift reaction: 'So glad we will never see this again'

After CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired from the scandal-plagued liberal network on Saturday night, many on Twitter were quick to give their reaction. Cuomo was fired after “a respected law firm” conducted an internal review of his involvement in helping his brother, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his defense regarding sexual harassment allegations.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Former ABC News producer who claims she was harassed by Chris Cuomo says CNN's internal review is 'insufficient' as ratings in the suspended host's 9pm slot spike 20% in his absence

A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN's internal investigation into his support for his beleaguered brother, as the network finds that ratings have soared since their star anchor was suspended. Cuomo, 51, was placed on an indefinite suspension on Tuesday - a day...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheWrap

Should Chris Cuomo Survive His CNN Suspension?

”It was unnecessary for him to be that involved in his brother’s campaign and in political business,“ one media critic says. While Chris Cuomo’s future with CNN is uncertain after the network suspended him indefinitely on Tuesday, media and journalism experts wonder if the primetime host should return at all given the severity of what they call ethical missteps in using his position to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, battle sexual harassment accusations.
CELEBRITIES
The Free Press - TFP

Cuomo Suspension Left Anderson Cooper Blindsided As He’s Forced To Fill Missing Hour

Anderson Cooper was left scrambling to figure out how to fill Chris Cuomo’s hour of airtime after the host was suspended from CNN, according to a report from the network. The “Cuomo Prime Time” team was still preparing to go live on Tuesday night when the suspension was announced, the CNN report said. Cooper’s team was equally unprepared for the change-up, with the report describing them as “blindsided.”
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy