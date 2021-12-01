ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevy Bolt Battery Fiasco Costs GM Its EV Sales Lead Over Ford

By James Gilboy
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The gap was big before GM's infamous Bolt recall, but by year's end, Ford is tracking to come out on top. General Motors may have been the first of Detroit's Big Three to dive headlong into electric vehicles, but its exuberance has come at a price. Problems with LG Chem batteries...


