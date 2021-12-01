ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

AUTO RACING: Formula One hosts 1st Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgtcv_0dBNJD2200
1 of 3

All Times Eastern

FORMULA ONE

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Site: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 8:30 a.m. and noon; Saturday, practice, 9 a.m., and qualifying, noon; Sunday, race, 12:30 p.m.

Track: Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Race distance: 50 laps, 191.66 miles.

Last year: New event.

Last race: Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton started from the pole in Qatar and was never threatened in his second consecutive victory.

Fast facts: Hamilton now trails points leader Max Verstappen by just eight points with two races remaining. ... Carlos Sainz Jr. (7th in points) and Antonio Giovinazzi (18th) are the only drivers to have been running at the finish in all 20 races. ... Verstappen has led 620 laps; the rest of the drivers to have competed this season have combined to lead 569.

Next race: Dec. 12, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Online: https://www.formula1.com

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Last race: Kyle Larson completed a dominating 10-win season by holding off Martin Truex Jr. for his first championship.

Next race: Feb. 20, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: https://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Daniel Hemric made the first victory of his career a good one, beating reigning champion Austin Cindric to win the championship.

Next race: Feb. 19, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Ben Rhodes won his first series championship.

Next race: Feb. 18, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: https://www.nascar.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta won the season finale at Long Beach, California, as Alex Palou wrapped up the series championship.

Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won the Top Fuel championship and Bob Tasca III won the Funny Car title in the Auto Club NHRA Nationals.

Next event: Feb. 17-20, Pomona, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next event: Feb. 10-12, Barberville, Florida.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton escapes grid penalty at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- Lewis Hamilton has escaped a penalty at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after the race stewards investigated two separate final practice incidents involving the Mercedes driver and decided neither warranted a drop of positions on the grid. Hamilton was summoned to the stewards for ignoring double-waved...
MOTORSPORTS
ClutchPoints

Red Bull F1 adviser makes bold Mercedes claim ahead of Saudi Arabian GP

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko is confident Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton can no longer repeat their success in the Qatar on the tracks of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Formula 1 is heading towards its final races of the season. Mercedes talisman Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull star Max Verstappen went toe-to-toe in the last two races, and are expected to continue where they left off at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorAuthority

1982 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Trans Am race car heads to auction

The SCCA Trans Am series achieved iconic status with grids of American muscle cars, but it's featured greater variety over the years, including this 1982 Mercedes-Benz 450 SL, one of the lots at Mecum's Kissimmee, Florida, auction scheduled for January 6-16. The race car is patterned after the then-current R107...
KISSIMMEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
AFP

With Hamilton and Verstappen neck and neck, F1 holds its breath

Formula One's annus mirabilis has the ending it deserves with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen on exactly the same number of points ahead of the weekend's winner-takes-all showdown in Abu Dhabi. Back in July Verstappen had built up a cosy 32-point lead but the momentum is now back at Mercedes with Hamilton driving like a man with an unprecedented eighth world championship in his sights. The Briton's against-all-odds win in Brazil, Qatar cruise and Sunday's Saudi stunner means that for the first time since Emerson Fittipaldi and Clay Regazzoni in 1974 the title protagonists go into the closing race level on points. Hamilton produced what three-time former world champion Jackie Stewart suggested "might be the best race he's ever driven" to emerge triumphant from the chaos of a hot and sticky night in Jeddah.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton would’ve ‘thought better of’ fastest lap chase if he’d seen front wing damage

Lewis Hamilton admitted he took a “risk” to go for the fastest lap at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix despite having a broken front wing, with Mercedes admitting he may have reconsidered his decision if he had known the extent of the damage. Hamilton won a thrilling race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit and the bonus point he secured for achieving the fastest lap moved him level with title rival Max Verstappen ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next weekend. The first-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was packed full of incident and controversy, with several red flag...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Giovinazzi
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Daniel Hemric
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Martin Truex Jr.
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Carlos Sainz Jr.
The Independent

Ross Brawn defends FIA stewards over Saudi Arabian Grand Prix decisions

Formula One chief Ross Brawn has defended Michael Masi’s handling of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after the race director came under criticism from Red Bull boss Christian Horner.After a chaotic race, Horner claimed that F1 had been missing the experience of Masi’s late predecessor Charlie Whiting and also said that the race director’s conversation with Red Bull, which attracted attention after it was broadcast on TV, was like being at “local market”.The first-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was hit by two red-flag stoppages and marred by controversial incidents involving title protagonists Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. After Verstappen...
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Hamilton wins Saudi thriller, goes level with Verstappen for title decider

Lewis Hamilton kept his hopes of an eighth world championship title alive with a thrilling victory in a dramatic and at times chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday. The result left the seven-time champion level on 369.5 points with title rival Max Verstappen ahead of the final race in Abu Dhabi next weekend. Hamilton was behind Verstappen for much of the 50-lap race which was stopped twice because of crashes and interrupted numerous times by the safety car and virtual safety car. But Hamilton, nursing a damaged front wing caused by a collision with Verstappen, came through late, to claim his eighth win of the season and the 103rd of his career.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘We’re not treated the same’: Mercedes getting special treatment from F1 stewards, Red Bull boss claims

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko claims his team are “not treated the same” as Mercedes by F1 stewards after another fiery twist in the title race in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.Lewis Hamilton emerged victorious from a wild race in Jeddah to draw level with Max Verstappen at the top of the drivers’ standings with one race remaining.That was despite yet another see-saw tussle that saw the two rivals collide on track again just as they did at Silverstone and Monza earlier in the year.A remarkable coming-together on lap 37 saw both drivers hauled in front of the stewards as...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Auto Racing#Nascar Cup Series#Nascar Xfinity Series#Saudi Arabian#Times Eastern#Jeddah Corniche Circuit#Nascar#Indycar#Nhra#Http Www
FanSided

NASCAR: The ‘confirmed’ driver change that never happened

One driver change was confirmed in October 2020 for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. That change never ended up happening. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway in under two and a half months with the 64th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, but much of the driver lineup for next year has been set following a bizarre silly season that saw quite a few unexpected changes.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

“Don’t accept this result”: Helmut Marko furious after Saudi Arabia GP

Since the first race of the 2021 Formula 1 season, Helmut Marko has taken multiple digs on numerous parties and personnel, and the latest to add to the list are the racing stewards who handed Max Verstappen with multiple penalties to ensure Lewis Hamilton comfortably wins the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. Although both drivers were confused about a particular collision incident, Marko could not control his anger as the title battle between Verstappen and Hamilton known no separation.
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Retiring Raikkonen 'wouldn't change a thing' after 20 years in F1

While all eyes in Abu Dhabi will be on the headline drama of the title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen this weekend, another world champion will be making his final appearance in a Formula One car.  That switch within motor sports appears unlikely this time around although Raikkonen's fans have been encouraging him to bid for the presidency of both Formula One and Finland. 
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

674K+
Followers
358K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy