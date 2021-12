Although there is no one-size-fits-all solution to bridging this gap, financial education can lead to making better money choices for underserved families. Today, the average white family has eight times the wealth of the average Black family, according to the Federal Reserve’s 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances. In 2019, white Americans had a median family wealth of $188,200, while Black Americans had a median family wealth of just $24,100. Although there is no one-size-fits-all solution to bridging this gap, financial education can lead to making better money choices for underserved families.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO