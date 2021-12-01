ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Coby White Tests Positive For COVID-19

RealGM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoby White has tested positive for COVID-19. White returned from offseason shoulder surgery...

basketball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Charles Barkley Claps Back After Scottie Pippen Takes Shots At Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen has never been one to mince words, but the legendary basketball player has been particularly vocal over the past few weeks. The hall of famer recently marked the release of his memoir, Unguarded, in which he aired some brutally honest thoughts about former teammate Michael Jordan. Pippen has taken shots at Jordan for a number of reasons, from his style of play to his handling of The Last Dance docuseries. Fans and NBA veterans have since shared their own personal thoughts on the validity of his comments. And now, Charles Barkley has clapped back at Pippen with an honest take on the matter.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Controversial Lonzo Ball call in Rockets loss has Bulls coach Billy Donovan blasting refs

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was left scratching his head after a controversial call in their loss against the Houston Rockets. The Bulls, the third-seeded team in the East, fell short on their road game against the 2-16 Rockets on Wednesday night and it was a crucial call halfway through the fourth quarter that ended up changing the course of the game which, to be quite frank, Donovan didn’t really understand.
NBA
RealGM

Hollinger & Duncan: Organization Rankings 2021-22: Mid-Tier

John and Nate rank their mid-tier organizations in the NBA, with some interesting disagreements on the Bucks, Wizards, Bulls, Suns, and Knicks among others. Which owner and front office would we want working for our favorite team if we were fans?. Plus, we eliminate a team from the playoffs. Nate’s...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Coby White
RealGM

X-Rays On Karl-Anthony Towns' Lower Back Negative After Scary Fall

X-rays taken on the lower back of Karl-Anthony Towns came back negative after he had a scary fall during the final minutes of the Minnesota Timberwolves' 115-107 loss at the Washington Wizards. After slamming the ball through, his momentum caused his body to fall horizontally, and he appeared to land...
NBA
RealGM

Marc Eversley, Scott Perry Expected To Become Candidates To Run Blazers

Marc Eversley and Scott Perry are expected to be two of the candidates to run the front office of the Portland Trail Blazers following the dismissal of Neil Olshey. Eversley is currently general manager of the Chicago Bulls. Eversley previously worked for the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
RealGM

Justin Holiday Expected To Miss At Least 10 Days In Health And Safety Protocols

Indiana Pacers wing Justin Holiday has been placed in the health and safety protocols. Holiday is expected to be out for at least 10 days and could miss at least four games. Holiday has started 15 of Indiana's first 23 games. He's averaged 9.9 points per game on 35.7% shooting from behind the arc.
NBA
RealGM

Michael Porter Jr. Undergoes Lumbar Spine Surgery

Michael Porter Jr. has undergone lumbar spine surgery performed by Dr. Andrew Dossett at the Carrell Clinic in Dallas. Porter has now undergone three surgeries on his back. Porter will be out indefinitely. Porter previously missed his first season in the NBA following back surgery. “They went into surgery hoping...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
RealGM

Sam Dekker To Sign With Bahcesehir In Turkey

Sam Dekker is expected to sign with Bahcesehir in Turkey. Dekker was waived by the Toronto Raptors in early-November before his contract triggered additional guaranteed salary. Dekker made the Raptors roster after signing a partially-guaranteed deal for training camp. Dekker saw action in just one 2021-22 regular season game. The...
NBA
RealGM

Nic Claxton Cleared To Play After Extended Non-COVID Illness

Nic Claxton has been cleared to play in Friday's game after missing 17 straight contests with an undisclosed non-COVID illness. Claxton participated in a workout with Brooklyn's G League team on Thursday. “I was sick. That’s the extent I want to go with,” Claxton said last month. Claxton told The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RealGM

Brook Lopez Undergoes Back Surgery

Brook Lopez underwent successful back surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday. Lopez has been sidelined since the Bucks’ regular season opening win vs. Brooklyn on Oct. 19. The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Watkins with oversight by Bucks team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
RealGM

James Conner Wants To Remain With Cardinals

James Conner hopes to remain with the Arizona Cardinals past this season. Conner signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the team in the offseason after struggling to find a larger market for his services. The running back has been rejuvenated with the Cardinals. He has 728 total yards and...
NFL
RealGM

D-League Daily Leaders

FIC (Floor Impact Counter): A formula to encompass all aspects of the box score into a single statistic. The intent of the statistic is similar to other efficiency stats, but assists, shot creation and offensive rebounding are given greater importance. Created by Chris Reina in 2007. Formula: (Points + ORB....
BASKETBALL
RealGM

Antonio Brown Suspended Three Games For COVID-19 Violation

Antonio Brown has been suspended by the NFL for three games for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols. The league and players' union found that Brown was among three players to misrepresent their vaccination status. Also suspended for three games were Buccaneers backup safety Mike Edwards and free-agent wide receiver John...
NFL
RealGM

Falcons List Cordarrelle Patterson As Third-String Safety

Already excelling as a running back and wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons this season, Cordarrelle Patterson is now ready to play on defense. Patterson, who has rushed for 411 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 500 receiving yards and five scores, is listed as the Falcons' third-string safety heading into Week 13.
NFL
RealGM

Dunc'd On: 15 in 60 Mailbag! Part 1 (Western Conference 12.5.21)

Click to subscribe via RSS feed or iTunes. In part 1 of this Twitter mailbag, we answer listener questions on the Western Conference teams, starting with Utah and wrapping up with Minnesota. Timestamps: Utah and the idea of a 2-for-1 trade to raise their playoff ceiling (0:00), the Spurs and...
NBA
RealGM

Ish Smith Added To NBA's COVID-19 Protocols

Ish Smith has been added to the NBA's Health and Safety protocols for COVID-19 and is out for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Charlotte Hornets already announced that LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier are in the Health and Safety protocols.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy