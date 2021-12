FLINT, MI -- A missing woman last seen in Flint in October has been found dead, according to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County. In November, Crime Stoppers issued a missing person notice for 39-year-old Tracey Eashoo-Brownrigg. Brownrigg was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25, and she was known to frequent the south side of Flint, in the area of Fenton Road and Atherton Road, according to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO