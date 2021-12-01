ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Man Indicted on Vehicular Manslaughter Charges in Death of Dirt Bike Rider on Long Island Expressway

Queens Post
Queens Post
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3enQ_0dBNFBq400

A Connecticut man who allegedly drove drunk and killed a dirt bike rider on the Long Island Expressway in September has been indicted on vehicular manslaughter charges.

Jorge Serrano, 30, fatally struck a 19-year-old dirt bike rider while driving drunk westbound on the Long Island Expressway during the early hours of Sept. 11, 2021, according to the charges. He fled the scene before being picked up by police in Maspeth—about two miles from the crash site.

Serrano, who was allegedly driving without a valid license at the time of the crash, faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

“This is a senseless tragedy on a Queens highway caused by a motorist who allegedly chose to ignore the rules of the road, driving while drunk and without a valid license,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in a statement. “Now a man is dead and his family left grieving a sudden and unnecessary loss. The defendant is now charged with very serious crimes.”

According to the charges, Serrano struck the teenage dirt bike rider—as well as a moped rider—that were both headed westbound. After allegedly striking the dirt bike, Serrano’s vehicle dragged the bike and its 19-year-old rider approximately 100 yards on the highway. The defendant then fled the scene.

Responding police officers found the dirt bike rider, Edwin Puma, unresponsive at the scene and bleeding from his mouth. He was immediately transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Additionally, police officers discovered the moped rider, a 23-year-old man, at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a broken left leg.

Cops allegedly nabbed Serrano after finding his vehicle parked in the middle of the crosswalk at Maspeth Avenue and 61st Street, approximately two miles from the scene of the crash.

He was arrested, according to the indictment, after police determined that he was intoxicated. He allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

A breathalyzer was administered about two hours after the collision, according to authorities, and showed Serrano’s blood ethanol level to be 0.16, which is two times the legal limit.

Serrano has been slapped with a 13-count indictment charging him with aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, criminally negligent homicide, vehicular assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting/death, reckless driving, two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving by unlicensed operator.

He has been ordered to return to court Dec. 14, 2021.

Comments / 2

joe king
6d ago

last time I checked dirt bikes aren't supposed to be on the expressway way, no blinkers, no mirrors, no lights = no life !!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Queens Post

Man Attempts to Rob Teenager at Gunpoint on 7 Train: NYPD

The police are looking for a man who tried to rob a teenager at gunpoint while on board a 7 train in Queens last Wednesday. The suspect approached a 19-year-old straphanger at around 10:35 p.m. while onboard a Manhattan-bound 7 train and then demanded his phone. The thief then punched the teen multiple times in the face before displaying a firearm.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

75-Year-Old Man Mugged While Walking Through Queensbridge Park in LIC

Police are looking for two people who pushed a 75-year-old man to the ground—in broad daylight—inside Queensbridge Park last month and robbed him of his wallet. The suspects—a male and a female—targeted the senior at around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28 inside the Vernon Boulevard and 40th Avenue park where they pushed him to the ground.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Queens, NY
Accidents
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Queens Post

Man Who Shot Duane Reade Employee in Woodside During Robbery Spree Sentenced to 43 Years in Prison

A Brooklyn man who robbed several convenience stores at gunpoint in November 2018 has been sentenced to 43 years in prison. Elgin Brack, 24, was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court Wednesday for a robbery spree that took place on Nov. 26, 2018, that began with the shooting of a Duane Reade employee during a botched robbery attempt at the 60-02 Roosevelt Ave. store in Woodside. He then went on to rob a 7-Eleven in Woodside and two Rite Aid stores—one in Astoria and the other in Jamaica.
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens Post

Local Leaders Denounce Brutal Assault of 61-Year-Old Asian American Woman in North Corona

A 61-year-old Asian American woman was brutally assaulted in North Corona last week in what local leaders are saying was a racist attack. Queens officials and Asian American organizations gathered outside the Flushing branch of the Queens Public Library Tuesday to denounce recent attacks against Asian Americans, including the assault against 61-year-old Guiying Ma who was randomly beaten with a large rock in North Corona on Nov. 26 — as well as another assault against an Asian teen, Christina Lu, in Philadelphia last month.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melinda Katz
Queens Post

Bike Riding Groper Grabs Woman’s Crotch in Astoria Park Last Month: NYPD

Police released a photo Saturday of a teenager who allegedly grabbed a woman’s crotch while she was walking with her 3-year-old son in Astoria Park last month. The suspect was riding his bike in the park at around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 when he approached the 41-year-old victim from behind, before reaching between her legs and grabbing her crotch and breasts. He then pedaled away on his bike in the vicinity of 19th Street and 23rd Drive.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicular Manslaughter#Reckless Driving#Dirt Bike#Accident
Queens Post

35-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Flushing

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death Thursday night following a dispute on a Flushing street. Police officers responding to a 911 call at 11:35 p.m. and found Zhen Zhong Wang, of East Flushing, unconscious in front of a home on Union Street near 31st Drive. Wang had a stab...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Queens Post

Queens Man Sentenced to 25-Years-to-Life for Gunning Down His Friend’s Brother

A Queens resident was sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison Wednesday for the 2014 shooting death of man who lived on his block in Jamaica. Sharif Brown, 37, was convicted by a jury last month for the fatal shooting of Anderson Delgado, 22, outside a bodega on 140th Street in Jamaica on Dec. 27, 2014. He was found guilty of murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Queens Post

Driver Dead After Plowing Into Pole on Guy R Brewer Boulevard Early Sunday: NYPD

A 28-year-old man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and smashing into a pole in Jamaica during the early hours Sunday morning. Terrell Lumpkin was killed while driving a 2013 Infiniti G37 southbound on Guy R Brewer Boulevard at a high rate speed when he struck a wooden pole at the intersection of 119th Avenue at around 12:40 a.m. The vehicle hit the wooden pole before plowing into a metal pole at the location, according to police.
ACCIDENTS
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
2K+
Followers
928
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy