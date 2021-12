Like so much of the automotive world, Trans-Am was not quite what it once was by the early 80s. The rise of IMSA GT made what was once the racing home of America's greatest performance road cars into a secondary player in the sports car racing market in one short decade. It meant the series was not quite as prestigious as it once was, but it also meant there was room on the grid for tube-framed oddities built by small teams in the image of strange cars that were never designed to race. This 450 SL, built in the shape of an R107-generation 500 SL, was one of the most unique.

