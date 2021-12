The shift to electric vehicles will mean less drilling for oil, but EVs still depend heavily on precious resources that come from deep within the Earth. Making enough batteries to fulfill auto makers' ambitious electrification goals requires copious amounts of lithium, cobalt and other metals that aren't readily flowing through the existing supply chain. Locating and safely extracting them are complex tasks starkly different from traditional automotive operations, and mastering those tasks will be crucial to succeeding in the EV era.

