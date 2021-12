In the juvenile justice world, there are few more impactful pieces of legislation than Senate Bill 367, which passed in 2016. There were many changes to the juvenile justice system in Kansas within the bill, including more of a focus to keep children out of jail by increasing community-based programs. Now a statewide game plan for intervention programs has been established offering juvenile offenders a chance at diversion or to be supervised while staying at home.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO