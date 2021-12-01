Cleveland Orchestra's Martin Luther King Jr. concert returns on Jan. 16

The Cleveland Orchestra concert honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place at the Severance Music Center on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

The uplifting concert, led by Associate Conductor Vinay Parameswaran featuring soprano Jacqueline Echols, will showcase music from prominent Black composers, including Dolores White, Mary D. Watkins, Carlos Simon, Brian Raphael Nabors, William Grant Still and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

Although the concert is free, tickets are required and available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. by calling 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141 or online or in person.

Due to the high demand, tickets to this concert go quickly.

There is a limit of four tickets per household.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.