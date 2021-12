Arizona wide receiver Stanley Berryhill was arguably the Wildcats’ best player this season and on Thursday he announced his decision to enter the NFL Draft. “After spending the last 4½ years at the University of Arizona, playing in my hometown, surrounded by my family, friends and true fans, I can only say thank you. The University of Arizona and the great city of Tucson (have) supported me since the first day I stepped on the field. Thank you Coach Rich Rodriguez for believing in me and my talents as an athlete and giving me an opportunity to play at an amazing university. Thank you Coach (Kevin) Sumlin for rewarding me a scholarship. Without you, I would not be where I am today.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO