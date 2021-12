Top executives from six of the largest companies in the crypto space will testify before the House Financial Services Committee at an upcoming hearing. What Happened: In an announcement last week, congresswomen Maxine Waters (D-CA) called on the CEOs of six major crypto companies to speak at a hybrid hearing titled “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Understanding the Challenges and Benefits of Financial Innovation in the United States.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO