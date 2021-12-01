ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville event venue ‘Record’ to hold indoor community markets

By Jacob Smith
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The downtown Bentonville event venue, Record, will be opening its doors on certain Saturday mornings to hold community markets with local food vendors, artists and musicians showcasing their products.

The event, called “Market @ Record,” will be hosted by Downtown Bentonville Incorporated and will rotate with various foods, crafts, musical acts and more.

Downtown Bentonville offers up First Friday fun

Santa Claus will be present at the market on Saturday, Dec. 4 and Saturday Dec. 18 for photos.

The idea for “Market @ Record” is simple, offering our community a space during colder months to gather together to socialize, shop locally and support small makers and producers,” said Downtown Bentonville Inc. Farmers Market Manager Stephanie Marpe.

The full scheduled dates for the 9 a.m.. to noon markets are listed here:

  • Saturday, December 4th
  • Saturday, December 18th
  • Saturday, January 8th
  • Saturday, January 15th
  • Saturday, January 29th
  • Saturday, February 5th
  • Saturday, February 12th
  • Saturday, February 19th
  • Saturday, March 5th
  • Saturday, March 12th

