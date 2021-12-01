Bentonville event venue ‘Record’ to hold indoor community markets

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The downtown Bentonville event venue, Record, will be opening its doors on certain Saturday mornings to hold community markets with local food vendors, artists and musicians showcasing their products.

The event, called “Market @ Record,” will be hosted by Downtown Bentonville Incorporated and will rotate with various foods, crafts, musical acts and more.

Santa Claus will be present at the market on Saturday, Dec. 4 and Saturday Dec. 18 for photos.

The idea for “Market @ Record” is simple, offering our community a space during colder months to gather together to socialize, shop locally and support small makers and producers,” said Downtown Bentonville Inc. Farmers Market Manager Stephanie Marpe.

The full scheduled dates for the 9 a.m.. to noon markets are listed here:

Saturday, December 4th

Saturday, December 18th

Saturday, January 8th

Saturday, January 15th

Saturday, January 29th

Saturday, February 5th

Saturday, February 12th

Saturday, February 19th

Saturday, March 5th

Saturday, March 12th

