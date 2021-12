ABL is not only building its own rocket to deliver small satellites into orbit but also has developed a launchpad that can send a rocket to space from anywhere there’s a flat patch of concrete. It’s “a launch site in a box,” says CEO Harry O’Hanley, a propulsion engineer who worked on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket before cofounding ABL. The El Segundo, California–based company’s rocket, the RS1, and its ground system can be packed into shipping containers and transported worldwide, enhancing the flexibility and speed with which it can serve customers. ABL has yet to launch its rocket, but it’s raised more than $200 million and has contracts with NASA and Lockheed Martin, which hopes to use ABL’s system for 58 launches this decade, potentially generating hundreds of millions in revenue for the four-year-old startup.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO