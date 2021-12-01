ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Deer seen wandering Alberta town with antlers full of Christmas lights

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybvWg_0dBN3BjB00

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Alberta said a deer spotted wandering with Christmas lights wrapped around its antlers doesn't appear to be in any immediate distress.

Residents of Okotoks said the deer has been wandering around the town with the strand of lights wrapped around its antlers since at least Nov. 3.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife said officers investigated the reports and determined the deer was still able to forage and find food and water, so they decided not to take any action.

"In order to safely remove the wire, officers would have to physically restrain the deer and/or tranquilize it, which could cause unnecessary physical and mental stress," Alberta Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Ina Lucila said in a statement to CTV News. "Officers will continue to monitor the situation and take additional steps if needed for public safety or the deer's well-being."

Officials warned residents not to attempt to help the deer themselves, as the animal could become defensive and cause harm to itself or its would-be rescuers.

Comments / 2

Related
ourcommunitynow.com

VIDEO: Bear Approaches, Licks Woman's Hand as She Sits Terrified on Porch

The woman was on her phone when the furry guest visited her backyard!. A woman from Quesnel, British Columbia, recently shared her hair-raising encounter with wildlife last week. Melanie Porter was out on her porch for a quick smoke break and browsing TikTok when she noticed something in her front yard. Initially, she thought it to be the neighborhood cat, but it was not ... No, it was much bigger than a cat.
ANIMALS
Kansas City Star

Deer tangled in holiday lights spotted wandering Colorado. Blame breeding season

Deer are so focused on finding a mate that they’re getting tangled in Christmas lights, Colorado wildlife officials said. A buck was spotted wandering the state wrapped in Christmas lights, a photo posted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Nov. 23 shows. “The big bucks have arrived at lower elevations...
ANIMALS
Inverse

A 14,000-year-old organism is being literally eaten alive by deer

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western U.S. on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, “Pando” is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones.
ANIMALS
UPI News

Goat escapes from city-owned herd, wanders town for four days

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A goat employed by an Iowa city to clear invasive plant species escaped from the rest of the herd and went wandering for four days. Richard Brown, director of Clive Leisure Services, said a goat named Steve escaped last week while his herd was being transferred to its winter enclosure.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Antlers#Alberta#Fish And Wildlife#Christmas Lights#Ctv News
The Independent

‘Are they supposed to get this big’: Abnormally large black bear spotted on nature trail cam

A black bear in Minnesota has garnered attention on social media for its abnormal size and weight, with a nature trail cam capturing the animal walking with its stomach almost hitting the ground with each step. The bear was caught on film just south of the Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota on 7 October, Fox 9 reported. The Voyageurs Wolf Project installed the camera in the park running along the border between the US and Canada.“This might be THE fattest bear we have ever seen in our area!” the Facebook account for the project posted along with the...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
International Business Times

Newborn Rescued From Sewage After Stray Cats Alert Residents

A newborn in the Western Indian state of Maharashtra was rescued from a drain after stray cats alerted residents, who then called the cops. The incident took place in Pantnagar in the Indian commercial capital Mumbai. The hapless infant was found by locals dumped in sewage and wrapped in a cloth after cats created a ruckus on the street, drawing the residents' attention toward the baby, local outlet NDTV reported.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Video: Bull Elephant Upends Viewing Vehicle Like It’s a Toy

It seems safe to say that elephants like breeding as much as anyone—and that they do not like being watched. That, at least, appears to be the case judging by a couple of videos and a news story making the round this week about a group of wildlife-guide trainees whose vehicle was shredded by an angry bull last week in the Selati Game Preserve in South Africa. According to the Earth Touch Network, a group of instructors and trainees riding through the bush encountered a breeding herd of elephants and promptly regretted it.
ANIMALS
The Independent

America’s rarest mammal found living in man’s garage

One of the United States’ most endangered animals was found making a new home inside a Colorado garage.The black-footed ferret popped its head out between a planting pot and garden hose in the Pueblo West home a short distance from a nearby colony of the extremely rare mammals. More than 120 black-footed ferrets have been released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) on the Walker Ranch since 2013 as part of a conservation program to restore the mammal’s population in North America.Black-footed ferrets were twice thought to be extinct before a small population of eight were found in Wyoming...
ANIMALS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
224K+
Followers
45K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy