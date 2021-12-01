ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Scammer in Adams County claims to be judge

By Rachel Hernandez
 6 days ago

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Adams County deputies said they were alerted about a new phone scam on Tuesday, November 30 in which victims were threatened by someone claiming to be a local judge.

The Natchez Democrat reported someone claiming to be Judge John Hudson told the victim to pay $6,000 through Apple Pay or they would be arrested.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the office also received calls using a similar scam, but the callers hung up when they realized who they had called.

Patten said no one will ever be asked to pay fines through Apple Pay or Cash App in Adams County. He said neighbors should never give out banking or personal information to anyone.

Scams can be reported to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office at (601) 359-3680.

