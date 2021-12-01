Chilling Videos, Journal Found as Parents Face Scrutiny in Michigan School Shooting
OXFORD, Michigan—Detailed descriptions of a wish to massacre classmates on his cell-phone and in a journal. At least one social-media post pointing to elation at access to a handgun. And a meeting between his parents and school administrators about his conduct just hours before the attack. Authorities on Wednesday...
Two weeks after he was cleared of shooting dead two demonstrators at a racial justice protest last year, Kyle Rittenhouse has acknowledged that it was “probably not the best idea” for him to travel to the protest in the first place. The 18-year-old made the admission in a podcast interview aired on The Blaze late Monday in which he discussed the killings in Kenosha, Wisconsin. “Like, if I could go back, I wish I would never have had to take somebody’s life,” he said, after telling the podcast host the shootings were “nothing to be congratulated about.” Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed when Rittenhouse fired an AR-15-style rifle at them in what he said was self-defense amid chaotic street protests. He doubled down on that during the interview, stating that “I defended myself and that’s what happened.” But when asked about his decision to travel to the protest from Antioch, Illinois, he appeared to have some regrets: “Well, hindsight being 20/20, probably not the best idea to go down there,” he said.
Investigators spent two hours Monday grilling an artist who owns the studio where the parents of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley holed up—and now they are examining his electronic devices to determine if he knew the couple was wanted by police. Andrzej Sikora, 65, has not been charged with a...
A string of horrific child rapes between 1990 and 1999 have been attributed to a man who died 13 years ago, according to the Charlotte Observer. Police say they used DNA to identify David Edward Doran as the perpetrator of the sexual assaults of at least 15 girls in the Myers Park neighborhood of the city. Most of the girls were snatched from their homes at knife point and taken elsewhere where they were sexually assaulted. Police say Doran was a skilled criminal, leaving no trace behind. They did not know his race because he wore a ski mask and gloves and he made sure his victims never saw him in the light. The last attack occurred Jan. 9, 1999. Doran died on June 24, 2008. He was convicted of possession of burglary tools and thought to be a cat burglar in the area, but never tied to rape. Felony bribery charges against him were also dismissed in 2005. Now police believe he could be responsible for as many as 50 sexual assaults including unsolved rapes in California, Texas and Ohio.
Michigan’s attorney general took a jab at Oxford school officials after she said they turned down her offer for an independent review of last week’s deadly shooting. In an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon late Monday, Dana Nessel said she was “disappointed” to learn that the Oxford School District had opted to hire a private security firm rather than use the attorney general’s office to review the school’s handling of events leading up to the attack. Four students were killed and several more were injured in the shooting at Oxford High School last week, and questions have swirled about whether the school could have done more to stop the accused 15-year-old gunman. The school said they were planning to launch a third-party review. “I thought, ‘What better agency to conduct a special review than the Michigan Department of Attorney General?’” Nessel said, adding that “we learned, just a short while ago, that the school district has turned down our offer.” She made no attempt to hide her frustration, saying she hoped the “school district cares as much about the safety of their students as they do shielding themselves from civil liability.”
The man accused of mowing down dozens of people by driving a car through a Waukesha holiday parade last month has also been charged with victim intimidation, according to a new criminal complaint. Darrell Brooks, 39, is accused of running over an ex-girlfriend with his car on Nov. 2, just weeks before the Nov. 21 parade, and then attempting to threaten her into silence. The prosecutors’ complaint, filed Monday, states that Brooks hit the woman with his Ford Escape after punching her in the face during an argument. The victim suffered a dislocated left femur and a fractured right angle.
A Pennsylvania man who admitted to leaving a bag of homemade bombs in downtown Pittsburgh during the 2020 protests against the death of George Floyd won’t spend a day behind bars. Matthew Michanowicz, 53, was sentenced to time served and three years of probation by a judge on Monday. The first six months of his sentence will be served under home detention.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) shared a photo of her children wielding rifles in front of their Christmas tree late Tuesday, the latest gun-themed holiday photo released by Republicans in the wake of a deadly high school shooting. “The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!” Boebert wrote, adding that there was “no spare ammo.” It was a nod to the holiday photo shared by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) last week, which depicted his family proudly holding up rifles in front of their Christmas tree, along with the caption, “Santa, please bring more ammo.” The gleeful photos come just days after four students were gunned down at Oxford High School in Michigan, allegedly by a 15-year-old boy whose father purchased him a gun as an early Christmas present.
The father of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the “inexperienced” Rust armorer embroiled in the fallout of the set’s fatal prop gun misfiring, defended her in a Tuesday interview, suggesting the shooting might not have happened had she been in the church where the scene was being filmed. On Good Morning America, Thell Reed—himself a veteran movie armorer—said, “That one time they should have had her on set, she would’ve rechecked that gun. If there was a live round placed there, she would have found it.”
