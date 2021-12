ZTE will reportedly compete with Motorola and Xiaomi to be the first to bring the new flagship Snapdragon chip with three new phones. According to a new leak, ZTE is looking to provide the new cutting-edge processor for three of its upcoming phones. These are allegedly going to be from the company's gaming-oriented Nubia series. The leak suggests two of these will have an NX679J and NX709J model number, respectively.

