Wind Chill Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 06:45:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-07 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM MST THIS MORNING NEXT HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected this afternoon. Gusts up to 70 MPH on Wednesday. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 near Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...From noon today to 2 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 22 HOURS AGO