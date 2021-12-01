ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-02 02:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Charlevoix, Cheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-08 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Charlevoix; Cheboygan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Snow could be heavy at times late this evening and overnight. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches. Heaviest snow is expected to be in coastal Charlevoix County, including the city of Charlevoix, and in northwest Cheboygan County, including Riggsville. * WHERE...Cheboygan and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to noon EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 02:56:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-09 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up 80 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 06:45:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-07 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM MST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including the I-80 Summit and Vedauwoo. * WHEN...From this evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-09 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range including Bordeaux along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Community Policy