Wind Chill Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-08 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Charlevoix; Cheboygan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Snow could be heavy at times late this evening and overnight. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches. Heaviest snow is expected to be in coastal Charlevoix County, including the city of Charlevoix, and in northwest Cheboygan County, including Riggsville. * WHERE...Cheboygan and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to noon EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
