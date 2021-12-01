ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

SCOTUS Hearing Suggests Conservative Majority Ready to Overturn Roe, Uphold Mississippi Ban

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With Justices Kavanaugh and Barrett seemingly uninterested in the narrow decision eyed by Chief Justice Roberts, the court appears likely to overturn...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Majority oppose overturning Roe v. Wade: poll

(The Hill) – A majority of Americans say they oppose overturning Roe v. Wade, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill. Fifty-four percent of respondents polled said they opposed overturning Roe v. Wade if the court were to roll back the ruling and leave abortion laws to the states. Forty-six percent of voters said they were in favor of repealing it when asked the same question.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Elite Daily

Here’s What Could Happen If The Supreme Court Overturned Roe v. Wade

It’s been a wild year for reproductive rights, and not in a good way. On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court heard arguments in a Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centers around a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks. The case is widely seen as an opportunity for the court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that made abortion legal nationwide. Should the court overturn or otherwise strip Roe of its power, here’s what could happen next.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

A would-be justice makes his Supreme Court debut

Merrick Garland finally made his Supreme Court debut on Tuesday. Not in a justice’s black robe, but wearing the striped pants and jacket with tails reserved for government lawyers appearing before the court.The onetime high court nominee was there to take part in a tradition that dates back more than 200 years: to be introduced to the justices as the nation’s attorney general.Among the nine justices gazing down at Garland from the bench were former colleagues as well as the man ultimately appointed to the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Republicans blocked Garland from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
The Independent

If Roe falls, some fear ripple effect on civil rights cases

If the Supreme Court decides to overturn or gut the decision that legalized abortion, some fear that it could undermine other precedent-setting cases, including civil rights and LGBTQ protections. Overturning Roe v. Wade would have a bigger effect than most cases because it was reaffirmed by a second decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, three decades later, legal scholars and advocates said. The Supreme Court's conservative majority signaled in arguments last week they would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. A decision is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

If Roe Gets Overruled, Abortion Policy may not be "Left to the States"

Last week's oral argument in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, showed there is a good chance that the Supreme Court will soon overrule, or at least severely limit abortion rights long protected under Roe v. Wade and subsequent precedents. If Roe does get overruled, many people assume that abortion policy will be "left to the states." Some hope that, in that event, the temperature of the culture war over abortion might be lowered. Both red and blue state majorities could live under their preferred regimes. People who strongly oppose their state's policies on the issue might be able to "vote with their feet" for alternatives, including by crossing state lines to get an abortion, and then returning home after it is done.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Biden's thorny options for changing the Supreme Court

The likelihood of a solid conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court for years to come, one perhaps poised even to overrule the landmark abortion-rights decision Roe v. Wade, has some worried Democrats considering changes to the court itself. Some urged President Joe Biden to pursue the idea of expanding, or "packing," the court beyond its current nine seats, though Biden has indicated he doesn't like that idea. Others would replace the life tenure of Supreme Court justices with fixed terms to guarantee each president has equal opportunity to shape its makeup. A commission appointed by Biden is reporting back on these ideas, among others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
John Roberts
Person
Donald Trump
Seattle Times

The woman who could bring down Roe v. Wade

Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, Attorney General Lynn Fitch took a meeting with her communications team. As Mississippi’s top lawyer, she would be the face of the law that could bring down Roe v. Wade, responsible for crafting and publicizing arguments on behalf of the state. That day in July, they’d gathered to discuss their promotion strategy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
CNN

Mississippi governor calls Supreme Court oral arguments on state's restrictive abortion law 'a watershed moment in American history'

Washington (CNN) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves called recent Supreme Court oral arguments on a restrictive abortion law in his state "a watershed moment in American history," saying he's cautiously optimistic the court will overturn two seminal decisions that secured abortion rights for women nationwide. "This has been a watershed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Mississippi’s Republican governor confirms state will enforce near total abortion ban if Roe vs Wade is overturned

Mississippi’s Republican governor confirmed on Sunday that his administration would enforce a new law in the state banning abortions just after the beginning of the second trimester of a pregnancy if the law is upheld by the US Supreme Court.Gov Tate Reeves joined CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday and confirmed that his administration would enforce the ban, which criminalises abortions in the state after 15 weeks into the pregnancy, if the Supreme Court did not find it unconstitutional.“[I]f Roe v. Wade is overturned, [will you] enforce the almost total abortion ban in Mississippi?” host Jake Tapper asked...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Houston Chronicle

Conservatives have a chance to overturn Roe v Wade, and may take it

As Texans, we’ve long been used to living in a sort of grim political science experiment. For example, we live in a state where abortion has effectively been banned, thanks to Senate Bill 8, a measure that passed the Texas Legislature this year on a mostly party-line vote and took effect Sept. 1.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Beast

Roe Is Radical. The Conservative Justices Aiming to Overturn It Are Not.

Even before the Supreme Court’s oral arguments on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization kicked off this week, prominent media voices were preemptively undermining a future decision by declaring this Supreme Court to be “radical.”. But let’s examine the charge of radicalism on its merits. First, it’s important to reiterate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
650K+
Followers
72K+
Post
688M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy