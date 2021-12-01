Bethlehem CHS student charged with making a terroristic threat

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Bethlehem Central High School student has been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat. Bethlehem Central School District Superintendent Jody Monroe sent an email to families about the incident and posted it on the district website .

The student allegedly made threats of violence online against unspecified individuals at the high school on November 23. Monroe said the incident was reported to the Bethlehem Police Department by someone who saw the posts.

Monroe said the student has not been in school since the posts were reported. The student was arrested on November 30 by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. The high school filed a complaint the previous day which resulted in the arrest. Monroe said the school district is cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office’s investigation.

On November 30, the student was charged with one felony count of making a terroristic threat. They were arraigned in Albany County Court and released to the custody of their family.

“Please know that threats of violence of any kind will not be tolerated in our school,” BCHS Principal David Doemel said in a letter to parents. “Our number one priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of every student and staff member, and we will take any action necessary to make sure our students and staff here at BCHS are safe at school and feel safe at school.”

“I also want to assure all families that any instance of a threat made against a school in the Bethlehem Central School District will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Monroe. “As a school district, we also conduct our own investigation when an allegation of this nature is made. Any student found to be making any threat to the school community will be subject to discipline according to the district’s Code of Conduct.”

