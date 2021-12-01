Snowbird celebrates 50th anniversary with 'Birdstock' opening

The Snowbird ski resort opened its gates Wednesday as part of its 50th anniversary celebration called Birdstock.

Many skiers and snowboaders were decked out in 70s clothes and gear to honor the golden anniversary of the resort's opening in 1971. Lifts opened at 9 a.m. as music played to heighten the party atmosphere.

"It's the greatest place on earth," said skier Ali Yazeim. "Snowbird is No. 1, there is no better ski resort in Utah as far as I'm concerned. We're lucky and fortunate to ski here."

Three of the resorts lifts are now open for top to bottom skiing as some areas remain bare while waiting for a serious snowfall. However, resort officials say they will have a full events calendar this season.