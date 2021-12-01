ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch emotional preview of Alec Baldwin's first sit-down interview since 'Rust' tragedy

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9tjT_0dBMzaZK00
Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Alec Baldwin first broke his silence one day after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured by a bullet from a prop gun in Baldwin's hands on the New Mexico set of Rust, an indie Western film, on Oct. 21.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin, 63, tweeted on Oct. 22. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Over a month later, the actor sat down with George Stephanopoulos to unravel how things went so terribly wrong. ABC News shared a nearly two-minute preview clip Wednesday (Dec. 1):

Baldwin gets visibly emotional, saying "it doesn't seem real."

"The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin tells Stephanopoulos, after Stephanopoulos points out that it wasn't in the script for the trigger of the prop gun to be pulled. "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never."

When asked how a "real bullet" made it on the Rust set in the first place, Baldwin says, "I have no idea. Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."

The one-time Oscar nominee also answers with an emphatic "yes" when Stephanopoulos asks if this is the worst thing that has ever happened to him. "Because I think back, and I think of, what could I have done?"

The full Alec Baldwin Unscripted special will air beginning at 8 p.m. EST on ABC Thursday (Dec. 2).

Most recently, on Tuesday (Nov. 30), "a judge granted a search warrant for detectives to seize documents, ammunition and other objects from PDQ Arm & Prop, a company that provided ammunition for the film," as relayed by USA Today, as new details emerged about how a live round could have ended up on the Rust set.

The Sante Fe County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the fatal tragedy. For more information, read this Oct. 25 affidavit or this timeline.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees bring back three controversial players, avoiding arbitration

The New York Yankees had a few difficult decisions to make this off-season, with multiple players headed toward arbitration. Instead of carrying their contract negotiations into the new year, general manager Brian Cashman tendered three players, retaining a bit of depth after allowing Clint Frazier, Tyler Wade, and Rougned Odor to walk this off-season.
MLB
Indy100

A body language expert analysed Alec Baldwin in interview - and gave verdict on whether he looked honest

A body language expert analyzed Alec Baldwin’s behavior in his exclusive interview with ABC News, to give her verdict on whether the actor was telling the truth about the fatal shooting on set of Western film Rust.Patti Wood watched the high-profile interview and told The Sun that Baldwin was being truthful when he told ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos that he did not pull the trigger.Baldwin told Stephanopoulos that he would “never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never.”Wood said: “When he says the trigger wasn’t pulled, it’s explosive, meaning that he’s striking down the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Alec Baldwin
abc17news.com

Alec Baldwin sits down with ABC News after fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin sat down with ABC News for his first formal interview since discharging a prop firearm that killed a crew member and injured another on the set of “Rust.”. The interview was conducted by anchor George Stephanopoulos and took place Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc News#Hulu
Variety

Alec Baldwin on Who’s to Blame in ‘Rust’ Shooting: ‘I Know It’s Not Me’

Alec Baldwin gave a detailed interview on the “Rust” shooting on ABC Thursday night, answering questions about why he pointed a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and saying he had not heard any safety concerns on set beforehand. Baldwin told interviewer George Stephanopoulos that he has nothing to hide and does not feel guilt about the incident. “Someone is responsible for what happened,” he said. “And I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.” Hutchins was killed on the set of the Western film on Oct. 21 after being hit by a live round while preparing for a scene....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Hilaria Baldwin Responds to Husband Alec Baldwin's Emotional Interview With Supportive Statement

In the wake of Alec Baldwin's controversial interview regarding the accidental shooting on the Rust set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the 30 Rock star took to Instagram to share his appreciation to his wife Hilaria. "No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me," Baldwin wrote, tagging Hilaria's Instagram account. "These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live." he concluded his posts by writing, "Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you."
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Alec Baldwin blames the victim in sickening interview

Just when you think Alec Baldwin can’t go any lower, he blames Halyna Hutchins, the woman he shot to death, for getting shot to death. “Everything is at her direction,” Baldwin told a sycophantic George Stephanopoulos during a jaw-dropping, hourlong interview that aired Thursday night. “I’m holding the gun where...
CELEBRITIES
People

Alec Baldwin Deletes Twitter Account Days After His Emotional Rust Shooting Sit-Down

Alec Baldwin has deleted his Twitter account, days after he gave an emotional interview to ABC News about the accidental Rust shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Alec's now-deleted account, @AlecBaldwin, was previously used for official statements regarding the Oct. 21 incident. The account for Alec's foundation, @ABFalecbaldwin was also...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

George Clooney calls Alec Baldwin’s deadly ‘Rust’ shooting ‘insane’

George Clooney has ripped Alec Baldwin’s deadly shooting of the “Rust” cinematographer as “infuriating” and “insane” — insisting the star and his crew appeared to ignore decades-old safety rules used on every other set. The veteran Hollywood star told Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast that the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

24K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy