Cowboys activate star WR Amari Cooper off reserve/COVID-19 list

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Amari Cooper missed the last two games after he tested positive for COVID-19 as an unvaccinated player, but owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday Cooper would be good to go for Thursday's prime-time matchup at the New Orleans Saints.

Jones' prediction was spot on.

According to Kevin Patra of the NFL's website, the Cowboys have activated Cooper off the reserve/COVID-19 list even though the wideout was "still not feeling the best" as of Tuesday, per head coach Mike McCarthy. Additionally, Todd Archer of ESPN notes fellow receiver CeeDee Lamb is also set to return Thursday night after he missed the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders due to a concussion.

Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper adds this will be only the third time this season that quarterback Dak Prescott will have Cooper, Lamb and Michael Gallup all in the lineup together.

Per ESPN stats, Cooper heads into Thursday night second on the Cowboys with 583 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. He's third with 44 receptions on 65 targets.

Dallas has lost two straight and three of its last four contests but remains atop the NFC East standings at 7-4. Both the Washington Football Team (5-6) and Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) trail the Cowboys by two games in the win column.