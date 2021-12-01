ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘The Sopranos’ Star James Gandolfini Once Stopped Filming Because He Loved Ice Cream So Much

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276Bk9_0dBMxkKA00

The hit HBO series The Sopranos has left quite an impressive legacy.

Some of the most iconic scenes on television have come from the ground-breaking cable series.

Who remembers the moment Sal Bonpensiero got whacked while on Tony Soprano’s boat? Or Adriana’s final storylines on the award-winning series? Memorable moments for sure.

But, who remembers the moment in the series that drove Tony Soprano actor James Gandolfini to take a break from filming? What was this scene? Well, it was the moment that Gandolfini ate way too much ice cream while filming.

During a recent interview, Gandolfini’s costar, Edie Falco – who played the wife of Tony Soprano on the popular series – recalls a moment when scene after scene, Gandolfini couldn’t stick with “stage bites.”

And, Falco says, this resulted in a sort of comedic behind the scene moment on The Soprano’s set.

“We learned tricks so it looked like we were eating,” The Soprano’s star remembers.

“But we weren’t,” Falco continues. “Jim ate in every frigging take, and he ate between takes.”

‘The Soprano’s’ Star Remembers The Moment Dairy Took Down Tony Soprano

Edie Falco, who was a vegetarian at the time of shooting this episode, says that the meal the family was to eat on screen wasn’t something she would regularly eat anyway.

Because of this, she was attacking most of her plate using the on-screen acting tricks making it appear as if she was eating when the camera was on her.

But, the actress says, Gandolfini was going for a more realistic approach that day. According to Falco, she even began to notice The Soprano’s star begin to lose focus on his role during the scenes that required the actor to eat one particular food: ice cream.

“There was one scene we were shooting, where he was eating a bowl of ice cream,” Edie Falco recalls.

“And in every take, he ate and would then re-fill the bowl,” the actress adds.

“And then at one point, I realized he’s not really listening to me,” Falco quips. “He had gone into a sugar coma!”

Of course, meal scenes can be somewhat challenging for actors. If they do decide to skip the on-screen tricks and eat the food that can mean several hours of non-stop eating as most shows use multiple takes and a variety of angles in each shoot.

“We had to stop and shoot the rest of the scene another day,” Falco recalls of the result of James Gandolfini’s fondness of ice cream on the set.

“He was like a five-year-old: ‘The ice-cream is good, I like it!’” the actress jokes. “I was like, ‘You gotta stop, you’re gonna get sick!’”

Comments / 12

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
Edie Falco
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sopranos’ Star Lorraine Bracco Was “Upset” Over Dr. Melfi’s Uncharacteristic Show Exit

Lorraine Bracco was thoroughly unhappy over the way her iconic character departed The Sopranos in the show’s final season. Recently visiting Talking Sopranos, the popular podcast hosted by show alums Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, the actress who starred as therapist Dr. Jennifer Melfi revealed her displeasure over her final scene, which occurred with Tony (James Gandolfini). In the classic HBO show’s penultimate episode, “The Blue Comet,” Melfi while at a dinner party with colleagues is made aware of a study that claims sociopaths take advantage of talk therapy. Looking into the matter on her own, Melfi is convinced of the study...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sopranos#Hbo
Daily Mail

A mysterious and creepy call James Gandolfini received served as the inspiration for a classic moment on The Sopranos

It's been more than 14 years since The Sopranos went off the air, though fascinating new behind-the-scenes tidbits are surfacing thanks to a new book. The Sopranos stars Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti) and Steve Schirripa (Bobby 'Bacala' Baccalieri) wrote the new book entitled Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos, which was published earlier this month.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Damages co-creator: James Gandolfini took me out to dinner after David Chase fired me from The Sopranos

Todd Kessler, who went on to co-create the shows Damages and Bloodline, was fired from his writing job after the end of Season 3. Speaking to Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa for their book Woke Up This Morning, Kessler said: “Jim called me up after he finished work that day. He knew what had happened, and he said, ‘I’m taking you out,'" according to The Independent. "They went to a restaurant in New York City, where Gandolfini introduced him as a Sopranos writer. “I shrunk, I was so embarrassed," said Kessler. "But they didn’t care. And we talked a little bit, they laughed, and then Jim said to me — and it was really one of those moments that will forever stick with me of Jim — he said: ‘You do not shrink. You have nothing to hang your head about.’” ALSO: Gandolfini sent Jamie-Lynn Sigler his acting coach following her MS diagnosis.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Edie Falco: ‘Alcohol was the answer to all my problems – and the cause of them’

Edie Falco has never been the type of actor to demand entourages and encores. Fanfares and fuss are just not her bag, and she has little time for pretentious thespiness. When other actors talk about their “Process,” as she puts it – with a capital P – she thinks, “What are you talking about?!” With her open, thoughtful face and wide smile, she looks as if she could be your friend from the local coffee shop, as opposed to one of the most accoladed American actors of this century, having accumulated two Golden Globes, four Emmys and five Screen Actors Guild awards, plus a jaw-dropping 47 nominations. This impression of straightforwardness and – oh dreaded word – relatability has made her subtle performances of self-deceiving characters even more powerful. As the mob wife, Carmela, in The Sopranos, she could tell Tony (James Gandolfini) what she thought of him staying out all night with his “goomahs”, or mistresses, but she couldn’t admit to herself that he does much worse to fund the life she loves. Similarly, as Nurse Jackie, in the eponymous TV series, her scrubbed clean face and sensible short hair belied her character’s drug addiction.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper Finally Breaks Silence On Lady Gaga Dating Rumors & Steamy Oscar Performance

The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

316K+
Followers
32K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy