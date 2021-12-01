ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

First case of omicron COVID variant identified in the US

By Corinne Reichert
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first confirmed US case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in California, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a White House briefing Wednesday. The infected person arrived in the US from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive on Nov. 29, Fauci said. "Genomic sequencing...

