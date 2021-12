Americans expect the Republican Party to defend our freedoms by taking Democrats in Congress head on due to their support for our overreaching executive branch. Yet 22 members of the GOP just voted to pass a continuing resolution that ‘funds tyranny’ in several ways, Representative Chip Roy tells Glenn. But not all our elected leaders in Washington are weak. In fact, Rep. Roy pledges to ‘force these guys in my party to deal with the fact that it is our JOB to restrict the authority of a tyrannical executive branch.’ He explains how YOU can help him.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO