Texas State University recently purchased a residence in San Marcos’ Spring Lake Hills neighborhood to serve as the home of the next university president. The residence was acquired at the direction of Texas State University System Chancellor Brian McCall. The Texas State University System said in a news release that the purchase will allow the university to make better use of the land where the current president’s house is located on the San Marcos campus. Texas State’s 2017-2027 University Master Plan recommended that the current president’s house, which is surrounded by academic buildings and student housing, be used for an academic or research facility.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO