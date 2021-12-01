MVC’s PURPLE PATCH SEEKS WRITERS AND ARTISTS

I stand with my dad on a large rock protruding into Long Island Sound looking northward. He points out the colors, at first barely visible across the horizon, then larger and bolder as night firmly overtakes the light of day. “Those are the Northern Lights,” he tells me in a voice filled with awe. We can’t see them often from here, but when we can, what a show. Clutching his hand in my, much smaller, one, I’m torn between looking at the lights dancing across the sky, and the look of wonder on his face. A hard-working farmer, it was rare to see him take a moment to embrace a moment.

