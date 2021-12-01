ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

MVC’s PURPLE PATCH SEEKS WRITERS AND ARTISTS

kmmo.com
 6 days ago

The editors of The Purple Patch, Missouri Valley College’s literary journal, are currently seeking submissions for volume xxi, forthcoming in Spring 2022. A news release says editors-in-chief Lauryn Craine and Mariona Bolao Manen invite...

www.kmmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
EASTside Magazine

Seeking Wisdom With A Local Artist {Inés Batlló}

Artist Inés Batlló’s multifaceted and meaningful art is a relic of another time. Words By Abby L. Johnson Directed by Ashley Bowling Photo by Eric Morales. Delving into both her personal history and ancient art techniques, artist Inés Batlló looks to the past to bring her creative visions to life.
AUSTIN, TX
Taylor Daily Press

Visiting the workshop for a graphic artist and writer: “This is a real collaboration”

Writer Koos Meinderts and graphic artist and illustrator Annette Fienieg have set up their workshop and shop at 23 Professor Adolf Mayerlaan for more than fifteen years, making and selling their work there. They say they are the only shop left in Twendorp. You can go there for self-written and illustrated books, hand-printed T-shirts and baby bags, and also for illustrations and prints.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvc#The Purple Patch#Missouri Valley College#English#Sigma Tau Delta 2021 22
ksmu.org

Springfield couple plans to turn a former school into a space for artists and writers to create

A Springfield couple is working to turn an old school building on Springfield’s north side into a space for artists and other creative types. "They'll be primarily visual artists, but also writers or anyone who needs a physical space to do their creative work," said artist, Kate Baird, who, along with her husband, Mike Stevens, are working to purchase the old Doling School on W. Atlantic from Springfield Public Schools for the New Moon Studio Space.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency invites public to free events

The Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency opens to the public this week and next to meet the creative people visiting Corsicana this season with these free events. The group supports the creative practices and projects of regional, national, and international artists and writers to work in historic Corsicana, to engage the local community, and to disseminate their works and ideas through diverse programs in publication, exhibition, and conversation.
CORSICANA, TX
Herald-Dispatch

Marshall’s annual HerdCon seeks vendors, artists, exhibitors

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Libraries and Online Learning division is once again sponsoring Marshall’s annual pop culture convention, HerdCon, planned for Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus. The HerdCon planning committee is seeking proposals for panel discussions, interactive activities, exhibitors, vendors and more.
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
SPY

The 20 Best Christmas Gifts for Writers

Writing is a notoriously solitary and challenging task, which is why many great writers are known for being curmudgeonly, crazy, or both. If you’re looking to get the writer in your life just the right, thoughtful, best Christmas gift, you might find it a challenging task. Part of that has to do with the aforementioned artistic sensibilities, but the more significant issue is very few material goods are required to write. Many writers approach writing with the cheapest pens and most basic notebooks. Or, more likely, they have a MacBook Pro covered in stickers. David Sedaris writes in composition books. Barack...
RECIPES
ourdavie.com

The Literary Corner: Renegade Writer’s Guild

I stand with my dad on a large rock protruding into Long Island Sound looking northward. He points out the colors, at first barely visible across the horizon, then larger and bolder as night firmly overtakes the light of day. “Those are the Northern Lights,” he tells me in a voice filled with awe. We can’t see them often from here, but when we can, what a show. Clutching his hand in my, much smaller, one, I’m torn between looking at the lights dancing across the sky, and the look of wonder on his face. A hard-working farmer, it was rare to see him take a moment to embrace a moment.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newjerseystage.com

Ocean County Library Seeks Works By Artists For Jackson Branch In 2022

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Are you an artist in search of a display venue? Have a collection of themed artifacts? Do friends marvel at knickknacks at home? Share them with your neighbors at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch. The branch is is organizing its art and collectible displays for 2022, and welcomes painters and collectors to adorn its walls, cabinets and meeting room space.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NewPelican

A writer’s privilege

As is the usual custom this time of year, I’ve been thinking about what I’m grateful for. Fortunately, there’s a lot to think about. Most of my list is made up of things that should be common to every human being but, sadly, are not: a loving and supportive family, great friends and good health.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
edm.com

EDM Artists Strike Gold With Spotify's 2021 Artist Wrapped

Memories fade, but listening history lasts forever. No one knows this better than Spotify, who has rolled out their annual Wrapped campaign. Once per year, this ubiquitous feature comes out of the woodwork to give us a glimpse into the inner workings of our musical minds: Were we happy this year? Were we sad? Who did we turn to?
MUSIC
Slate

Writer’s Block

Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Danny Lavery welcomes Folu Akinkuotu, the creator of Unsnackable, a newsletter about rare and inaccessible snacks around the world. Lavery and Akinkuoto tackle two letters: First, from a letter writer who thinks her boyfriend should save his life and quit his...
LIFESTYLE
vikings.com

MVC Partner Spotlight: Pure Lux

We are so happy to have Pure Lux Medspa as the preferred medspa of the Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders!. Pure Lux Medspa is a luxurious medical spa that offers a variety of services such as laser hair removal, body contouring, skin care treatment, technology home care and injections. After hearing about...
orcasound.com

Blonde Purple

A bank heist gone wrong and a small time criminal out of his depth. One wrong move leads to another and then Wyatt (Julian Moore-Cook) finds himself in a situation where there is no chance of going back from. He ends up in a bank with a teenage hostage. In flashbacks, we see how Wyatt got here while things get trickier and trickier inside the bank.
MOVIES
Sturgis Journal

Writers’ Corner: ‘What’s all the Humbug?’

The month between Thanksgiving and Christmas can be one of cheer and/or chaos. It’s a matter of perspective and preference. I enjoy getting up early to go to the woods the day after Thanksgiving. I find that much more relaxing than I imagine my wife’s annual trek into the wilderness of Black Friday is. Pam is much better off in the environment of her choosing, and I am in the environment of my choosing. She does find amazing bargains. I may or may not get a big bang for my buck. She enjoys special times with her daughter, I enjoy together time with my boys, even though we sit hundreds of yards apart.
SOCIETY
hometownsource.com

Writer's Block: Make holiday conversation count

Did your family have “the moment” at Thanksgiving? You know, the one where conversation lulled and someone brought up one of the twin taboo topics: politics and religion. Maybe it was your aunt who still doesn’t believe Trump lost the election last year. Maybe it was your cousin who is convinced Biden is far too conservative and it’s not too late to give Bernie a shot. Or maybe it was your brother-in-law who’s really into the spiritual utility of psychedelics — and you weren’t completely sure that the only mushrooms he ate on Thanksgiving were in the stuffing.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy