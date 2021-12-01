Suspect arrested, charged in stabbing at 700 SW Western Ave

Topeka, KANSAS – According to the Topeka Police Department, his name is James Henry and he was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Henry was taken into custody without incident.

The 39-year-old suspect is now charged with aggravated battery, officials say.

The stabbing incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened in the 700 block of SW Western Ave.

Topeka Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing.

The responding officers found one male victim.

Police said the victim suffered not life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

No other information is available at the moment.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.