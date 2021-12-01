28-year-old man arrested on drug charges following 6th and Cedar traffic stop

Osage County, KANSAS – According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, his name is Dalton Pabst and he was arrested on Monday.

The 28-year-old man was arrested following traffic stop at 6th and Cedar in Lyndon.

Osage County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car for a traffic violation right before 5 p.m. Monday.

The responding deputy deployed a K9 unit and a suspicious substance was discovered.

The 28-year-old driver was arrested and taken into custody.

Pabst was placed in custody on suspicion of driving without a valid license and possession of methamphetamine.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.