OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Daniel Marquith was only 6-years-old when his Uncle Jerry was killed in a drunken-driving crash on I-95. “It was a situation where he had went out with some friends," Marquith said. "One of his friends volunteered to drive home, thought that he was sober enough to do that and they both lost their lives that night. My father, my grandmother and my entire family has to live on with that."

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO