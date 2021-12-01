ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 1 arrested after fight outside Wichita nightclub, officials say

 6 days ago
Wichita, KANSAS – According to the Wichita Police Department, this incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

It happened at Blu Night Club. The club is located near the corner of Maple and Tyler.

Wichita Police Department officers responded to disturbance call.

The responding officers found one male victim.

Police said the victim wasn’t breathing and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The victim’s age or identity have not yet been released.

Investigators believe the victim got into a fight in the parking lot.

One person of interest was arrested and taken into custody.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Police are expected to release more details later today.

