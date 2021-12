Boston College will look to end its season with a win when Wake Forest comes to Alumni Stadium with a spot in the ACC Championship game on the line on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles welcomed Isaiah Graham-Mobley and Brandon Sebastian back to the field last weekend against Florida State, but are currently facing a major problem that could keep some key contributors off the field in Week 13. Jeff Hafley said Wednesday that his team was struck by a flu outbreak that rendered 15 players unable to practice during the week. Sick players were provided with Thanksgiving and Black Friday to feel a little bit better, but there is no telling who will and will not be able to suit up for Boston College against Wake Forest.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO