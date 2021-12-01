Tommy Lane, Shaft and Live and Let Die actor, dies at 83

More big names are joining the list of those that have passed on, and Art LaFleur, one of those that many people likely recognize even if they don’t remember his name, has been added to that list as of November 17th. Art passed on after his bout with Parkinson’s, a condition that affected more than a few actors over the years and has been growing far more prominent as awareness has grown. Art is one of the many character actors in Hollywood that a lot of people could easily recognize and likely thought of at times when it came to remembering ‘that guy’ from ‘that movie’ since if the truth is told, quite a few people didn’t remember his name every time they saw him, as he went by so many great roles in the movies that alluding to them was far easier than remembering his real name all the time. Honestly, that’s kind of fair since Art was the kind of guy that could step into a movie and create an instant love or hate relationship with the audience that was based solely on what his character brought to the story.

