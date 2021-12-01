ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Lane, Shaft and Live and Let Die actor, dies at 83

By Andrea Towers
EW.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy Lane, an actor and stuntman best known for his roles in the popular 80s films Shaft and Live and Let Die, died Monday following a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He was 83. His daughter, Kamala Lane, confirmed the news on Twitter writing "My Father was...

Constance Houston
6d ago

Prayers Going Up And Out For You Mr. Lane, your family and all who knew you, so sorry for your loss. R.I.P. Sir, R.I.P.!!🙏🏽

Patterson Patrick
5d ago

your father was a awesome young cat love him in James bond film he's what you call good legend he's in good hands now peace and love be with you and your family rest in peace big Brother

C Denyce Shields
5d ago

Sincere Heartfelt Condolences! Please take comfort in knowing that He's now Residing In Paradise with the King of Kings! He made a great impact in the atmosphere!!! Blessings!

