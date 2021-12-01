ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
December 2021 features 9 consecutive days of palindromes

By SARAH WYNN
CBS Austin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — December is known for its holidays, but in 2021 it will also feature a string of nine consecutive palindrome dates. Palindromes are words, phrases, and number sequences that...

cbsaustin.com

