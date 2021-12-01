December 2021 features 9 consecutive days of palindromes

ON THIS DAY IN 1890, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The Young Men’s Christian Association gave their annual thanksgiving dinner yesterday afternoon … In the forepart of the day, a wagon load of poultry, pies, confectionary, fruits, toys, etc., was sent to Flatbush, and received with loud acclaims by the juveniles, who are little accustomed to such dainty fare, any more than being waited upon by ‘real ladies and gentlemen.’ One day in the year, at least, their little hearts are glad and rejoice, and full of gratitude are those hearts to the benevolent association that administers to their temporal as well as spiritual needs.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO