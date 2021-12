Holiday shoppers know that few things can match the joy of finding the perfect gift for a loved one. Whether that loved one is a tiny tot who cannot wait to unwrap this year’s must-have toy or an adult hoping to find the latest gadget under the tree on Christmas morning, the thrill of giving a great gift is part of what makes the holiday season so enjoyable. Friends and family members may fall into certain categories, and that can make holiday shopping a little easier. For example, loved ones who cannot wait to sit down with a good book would no doubt appreciate a new e-reader or the latest bestseller. When it comes to gifting the family athlete, the following ideas can provide the inspiration shoppers need to put a smile on the face of fitness-minded friends and family members.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO