Geneva, NY

Geneva man charged with violating order of protection

 6 days ago
A Geneva man faces multiple charges after police say he violated an order of protection.

Geneva police say 29 year old Isaiah W. E. Waller was seen in a vehicle with the protected person. He then allegedly drove away from the residence with a suspended license.

The charges are elevated because Waller has been convicted of a family offense within the last five years. He is being held at the Ontario County jail, awaiting arraignment.

Geneva, NY
Geneva, NY
