The 'Verbally' agenda tool is an online meeting support solution for professionals to help keep them on track when getting together in the digital space to talk about a specific topic or project. The tool functions first and foremost as a timer to ensure that users know how much time they have to work with, while also providing them with a clear action list of all the things they have to cover. This will help to greatly reduce the occurrence of meetings going off track and provide participants with a guideline to fall back on.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO