NFL

Chiefs look to continue win streak, Broncos take it personally

By Juan Cisneros
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NVMMj_0dBMogBh00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an extra week of rest, the Kansas City Chiefs are now preparing to host division rival Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

The Broncos are coming off a big division win over the Los Angeles Chargers that kept the Chiefs atop the AFC West and look to leave Arrowhead with a victory and top spot.

However, Denver has not seen a victory over Kansas City in the last 11 games.

“We haven’t beat them in a while and the hatred runs deep,” Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb said. “When we do get over that hump everybody is going to be rejoicing and moving on to the next one.”

Chubb returned from injury against the Chargers, but played limited snaps. He said he hopes to get a full work load on Sunday night.

Since the departure of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, the Broncos have struggled against their AFC West counterpart.

During the Chiefs’ 11-game win streak, they have outscored the Broncos 323-180 and averaged 29.3 points per game, while only allowing 16.3.

“It’s extremely personal. No matter what I say up here, no matter how good it sounds, bad it sounds, you gotta go do it,” Broncos safety Justin Simmons said. “No one cares what it looks like. All anyone cares about is that win loss column.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been at the helm of the offense for the last 7 games of the win streak and earned his first ever career start against the Denver Broncos on the final day of 2017.

“Other than when you play this week and people talk about it, we’re not really paying attention to it,” Mahomes said. “We understand it’s a whole brand new football team on both sides of the ball. It’s a division opponent. Its always a big game against the Broncos.”

The Chiefs were already in the playoffs and were resting several starters, including Alex Smith who started the first 4 games of the 11-game win streak.

Mahomes led a game winning drive on the road in the fourth quarter that led to a field goal and his first ever win as a starter.

Fast forward to 2019 on October 17, Mahomes and the Chiefs were in a fourth-and-one situation when he took a quarterback sneak to gain the first down.

Mahomes was slow to get up and did not finish the game due to dislocating his kneecap.

The 2018 NFL MVP would miss the rest of the game and two more before returning and going on a run to win the Super Bowl.

Mahomes vs Broncos
Record 7-0
Touchdowns 10
Interceptions 3
Completion % 68.02%
Sacks 12

It was against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football on October 1, 2018, that Mahomes threw his famed left-handed pass to Tyreek Hill to help seal a 27-23 victory.

Despite the dominance in the win column, 5 of the 11 games have been won by a single score.

“We know its a big rivalry and we need to go out there and play our best football,” Mahomes said.

The Broncos have a few signature wins this season including a 30-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and the aforementioned 28-13 win over the Chargers.

The Chiefs are coming off a bye and head coach Andy Reid is one of the best all-time coming off a bye with a career record of 26-6 overall.

“We can’t think about all that, we’re in this whole thing where we’re trying to just get good enough to go play these guys,” Reid said.

The Chiefs (7-4) currently sit in the fourth seed in the playoffs; No. 1 Baltimore Ravens (8-3), No. 2 New England Patriots (8-4), No. 3 Tennessee Titans (8-4).

Not only will Kansas City be looking to continue their run against the Broncos, they look to continue their current 4-game win streak and keep their place at the top of the division and close the gap on the conference leaders.

Related
hamburgreporter.com

First look: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs odds and lines

The Denver Broncos (6-5) and Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) tussle in the Week 13 Sunday Night Football game. The contest at Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Below, we look at the Broncos vs. Chiefs odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos game balls, notable Week 12 quotes following win over Chargers and looking ahead to Week 13 versus Chiefs

Game balls, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ Week 12 win over the Chargers, 28-13, to improve to 6-5. Surtain’s best performance of his young NFL career again showed why GM George Paton and the Broncos were so amped that the cornerback fell to them at No. 9 in April’s draft. Surtain intercepted passes thrown by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert twice, first on an underthrown ball in the end zone and then off a deflection that resulted in a 70-yard return for a TD.
NFL
Santa Maria Times

Shh! Denver Broncos mum on 11-game losing streak to Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have lost 11 consecutive games to the Kansas City Chiefs since scoring two touchdowns in the final 36 seconds for a stunning 31-24 win at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 27, 2015. That comeback propelled the Broncos on their Super Bowl 50-winning season, but...
NFL
The Associated Press

Chiefs seeking 12th straight win over Broncos on Sunday

DENVER (6-5) at KANSAS CITY (7-4) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. BETTING LINE: Chiefs by 10, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 6-5; Chiefs 4-7. SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 67-55. LAST WEEK: Broncos beat Chargers 28-13; Chiefs bye, beat Dallas 19-9 on Nov. 21. BRONCOS OFFENSE: OVERALL (20),...
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos have opportunity to end Chiefs’ December streak

The Kansas City Chiefs are nearly unstoppable in the month of December. It is time the Denver Broncos challenge this stigma and upset the Chiefs. After the humiliating loss the Denver Broncos suffered at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago, it felt as if the 2021 season could officially be lost. Just a week after such a dominating win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Broncos simply looked out of sorts, and the Eagles were able to capitalize.
NFL
Yardbarker

Why it's Crucial Broncos Win the Time-of-Possession Battle vs. Chiefs

If the Denver Broncos are going to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, this team is going to need to play one of its best games of the season. While Kansas City has not been the offensive juggernaut via the passing game that people have become accustomed to, it still possesses one of the best units in the NFL.
NFL
KSN News

Chiefs keep AFC West lead with 22-9 victory over Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The resurgent Kansas City defense shut down Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos, Daniel Sorenson returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown, and the Chiefs beat Denver 22-9 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Patrick Mahomes had 184 yards passing with a touchdown run and an interception for […]
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 13 win over Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs handed the Denver Broncos a loss on “Sunday Night Football.” It marked the fifth consecutive win by Kansas City this season, and the 12th consecutive loss for Denver in the series, dating back to the 2015 NFL season. This win also broke the franchise record for the longest winning streak against a single opponent.
NFL
Henry County Daily Herald

Defense carries Chiefs past Broncos for 5th straight win

Patrick Mahomes passed for only 184 yards and no touchdowns Sunday night, but the Kansas City defense maintained its stubborn streak as the Chiefs downed the Denver Broncos 22-9 in breezy Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City (8-4) forced three turnovers, including a 75-yard touchdown return of an interception Daniel Sorensen...
NFL
Yardbarker

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 22-9 Win Over the Broncos

In another weird game, the Kansas City Chiefs found a way to emerge victoriously. With the Los Angeles Chargers winning earlier on Sunday and getting to 7-5 on the season, the Chiefs needed a win on Sunday Night Football in order to keep sole possession of first place in the AFC West. They managed to do so, rising to 8-4 and defeating the now 6-6 Denver Broncos by a final score of 22-9.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Primetime Opportunity: Broncos Look To End 11-Game Losing Streak Against Chiefs

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos haven’t beaten the Kansas City Chiefs since 2015, which means the only player on the roster that’s experienced a win over Kansas City is Brandon McManus. So, for a lot of players on the Broncos, the franchise’s 11-game losing streak doesn’t matter all that much.
NFL
kshb.com

Chiefs ride 11-game win streak into Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs head into their Sunday Night matchup against the Denver Broncos with history on their side. Kansas City is looking to extend their 11-game winning streak against Denver, a record dating all the way back to 2015, when Peyton Manning was at the helm for the Broncos.
NFL
College Football News

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Prediction, Game Preview

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 28. Venue: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, CO. Record: Los Angeles Chargers (6-4), Denver (5-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Chiefs in position to win, cover vs. Broncos

Welcome to Week 13 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Washington Football Team at the Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers at the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Denver Broncos at the Kansas City Chiefs in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
KSN News

Chiefs announce when you can buy postseason tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are currently riding a 5-game win streak and are gearing up for the potential of a playoff run. The team announced that fans looking to attend a potential AFC divisional round game will be able to buy them at 12 p.m. on Monday, December 13. All […]
NFL
milehighsports.com

How can the Broncos upset the Chiefs and take hold of the division lead?

The Denver Broncos travel to Kansas City this week to square off against the Chiefs, in what figures to be the franchise’s most important game since Super Bowl 50. What must the Broncos do to ensure victory, and what pitfalls must they avoid to dodge defeat? Let’s take a look.
NFL
