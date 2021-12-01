Chiefs look to continue win streak, Broncos take it personally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an extra week of rest, the Kansas City Chiefs are now preparing to host division rival Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

The Broncos are coming off a big division win over the Los Angeles Chargers that kept the Chiefs atop the AFC West and look to leave Arrowhead with a victory and top spot.

However, Denver has not seen a victory over Kansas City in the last 11 games.

“We haven’t beat them in a while and the hatred runs deep,” Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb said. “When we do get over that hump everybody is going to be rejoicing and moving on to the next one.”

Chubb returned from injury against the Chargers, but played limited snaps. He said he hopes to get a full work load on Sunday night.

Since the departure of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, the Broncos have struggled against their AFC West counterpart.

During the Chiefs’ 11-game win streak, they have outscored the Broncos 323-180 and averaged 29.3 points per game, while only allowing 16.3.

“It’s extremely personal. No matter what I say up here, no matter how good it sounds, bad it sounds, you gotta go do it,” Broncos safety Justin Simmons said. “No one cares what it looks like. All anyone cares about is that win loss column.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been at the helm of the offense for the last 7 games of the win streak and earned his first ever career start against the Denver Broncos on the final day of 2017.

“Other than when you play this week and people talk about it, we’re not really paying attention to it,” Mahomes said. “We understand it’s a whole brand new football team on both sides of the ball. It’s a division opponent. Its always a big game against the Broncos.”

The Chiefs were already in the playoffs and were resting several starters, including Alex Smith who started the first 4 games of the 11-game win streak.

Mahomes led a game winning drive on the road in the fourth quarter that led to a field goal and his first ever win as a starter.

Fast forward to 2019 on October 17, Mahomes and the Chiefs were in a fourth-and-one situation when he took a quarterback sneak to gain the first down.

Mahomes was slow to get up and did not finish the game due to dislocating his kneecap.

The 2018 NFL MVP would miss the rest of the game and two more before returning and going on a run to win the Super Bowl.

Mahomes vs Broncos Record 7-0 Touchdowns 10 Interceptions 3 Completion % 68.02% Sacks 12

It was against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football on October 1, 2018, that Mahomes threw his famed left-handed pass to Tyreek Hill to help seal a 27-23 victory.

Despite the dominance in the win column, 5 of the 11 games have been won by a single score.

“We know its a big rivalry and we need to go out there and play our best football,” Mahomes said.

The Broncos have a few signature wins this season including a 30-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and the aforementioned 28-13 win over the Chargers.

The Chiefs are coming off a bye and head coach Andy Reid is one of the best all-time coming off a bye with a career record of 26-6 overall.

“We can’t think about all that, we’re in this whole thing where we’re trying to just get good enough to go play these guys,” Reid said.

The Chiefs (7-4) currently sit in the fourth seed in the playoffs; No. 1 Baltimore Ravens (8-3), No. 2 New England Patriots (8-4), No. 3 Tennessee Titans (8-4).

Not only will Kansas City be looking to continue their run against the Broncos, they look to continue their current 4-game win streak and keep their place at the top of the division and close the gap on the conference leaders.

